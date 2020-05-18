COVID-19: I’m taking hydroxychloroquine for protection, says Trump

Despite warning by the United States’ Food and Drug Administration, FDA, President Donald Trump said on Monday that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine and a zinc supplement as a form of protection against Covid-19.

Trump, who spoke during a meeting with restaurant executives on Monday was quoted by Yahoo news as saying, that a lot of people, including healthcare workers are also taking the drugs to protect themselves against the virus.

Trump, who said he does not believe he was exposed to the virus said he decided to take the drug after consulting with the White House physician.

“A lot of good things have come out about the hydroxy. A lot of good things have come out. You’d be surprised at how many people are taking it, especially the front-line workers — before you catch it,” Trump said at the meeting in White House. “I happen to be taking it, I happen to be taking it… I’m taking it hydroxychloroquine, right now.”

But the FDA has warned against the drug’s use for COVID-19 outside of a hospital setting due to a risk of serious heart problems.

Hydroxchloroquine is an antimalarial drug that’s often used to treat lupus and rheumatoid disease.

There are currently no approved treatments for COVID-19, but Hydroxchloroquine is one the drugs under clinical trial in many countries, including Nigeria as a potential treatment for the virus.

On why he was using an unproven therapeutic, Trump said, “Because I think it’s good, I’ve heard a lot of good stories.”

“I’m not going to get hurt by it. It’s been around for 40 years,” he added.