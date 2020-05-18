Covid-19: NCDC team visits Cross River State

Covid-19: NCDC team visits Cross River State

Monday, May 18, 2020


Coronavirus


Officials of the Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC) have arrived at Calabar, the capital of Cross River State. Cross River and Kogi are the only two states in the country yet to officially record any case of COVID-19

The NCDC and the two states have had several disagreements on the status of the states, with the NCDC insisting that the lack of reported cases in the states was as a result of non-testing, Daily Trust reports.

The team, which was led by Dr Omobolande Olowu, was welcomed at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport Calabar by the Cross River State COVID-19 Response Team, led by Dr Betta Edu, the State’s Commissioner for Health. Both teams held brief talks on the extent and campaign against the virus in the state, it was gathered.

In the meeting, where our reporter was not granted access, it was gathered that Edu insisted that the state remains COVID-19 negative but the team is reported to have insisted on more testings. Edu was also said to have lamented that the Abuja team had not supported the state adequately with the provision of testing kits and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The team is billed to proceed to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital to inspect the isolation centre. It is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on the Obong of Calabar. It is, however, not certain if the team from the NCDC will still be quarantined as earlier avowed by the state government.

