COVID-19: Suspected killer of Fasoranti’s daughter to go back to prison

Monday, May 18, 2020 7:42 pm


Governor Akeredola of Ondo State

The federal and Ondo state governments have agreed to return one of the suspected killers of Pa Fasoranti’s daughter, Mrs Funke Olakunrin, to the custodial centre after testing negative for COVID-19.

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu disclosed this on Monday at the weekly COVID-19 press briefing at the Government House, Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspect, who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19, has been certified negative after two successive tests, in line with the treatment and testing protocols.

Akeredolu said that he had made necessary contacts with the Interior Minister, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, to hasten the return of the suspect to the custodial centre since charges had been read in respect of the case.

According to him, it is no longer expedient to keep the suspect outside the approved custodial centre.

“We are already discussing with the minister of interior on the need to move the suspect to the correctional centre, where he rightly belongs.

“We believe strongly that the minister will, in no distant time, direct the appropriate quarters within his jurisdiction to effect the man’s transfer to the appropriate place,” he said.

Akeredolu expressed optimism that the trial of the suspects would continue unhindered, even as he described the two escape attempts by them as worrisome.

