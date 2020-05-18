COVID-19: “We have to be very careful,” Buhari told Governors

Monday, May 18, 2020 2:35 pm


President Muhammadu Buhari has warned Nigerian Governors to be very careful in their approach to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President who spoke during an online meeting with members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum also said there is need to continue to educate and persuade the people to accept the reality of  COVID-19.

Femi Adesina, special adviser to the President on media and publicity  who said this in a statement added that Buhari also asked the Governors to work closely with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, to engender better harmony in the daunting task of checking the pandemic.

The  President was quoted as saying during the online meeting that the PTF had briefed him on next steps in the national response to the pandemic, “and I have directed that they work very closely with the Governors.”

President Buhari said the pandemic was “beyond technology, power, and resources,” noting that countries that had all those, were recording highest casualties round the world.

“We have to be very careful. We need to continue to educate and persuade the people to accept the reality of the situation, and do all that is necessary to stay safe,” the President said

The meeting also discussed economic and security issues, among others, with the Governors commending the President on the “leadership and direction” he has given the country in combating COVID-19.

 

