Delta 2023: Okowa bars appointees from ‘political meetings’

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has asked members of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members, especially political appointees, to refrain from constituting consultation groups ahead of 2023 general elections.

He cautioned that such early consultations were capable of causing distraction in governance and polarisation among State Executive Council members.

The governor’s admonition was contained in a statement by his Senior Political Adviser, Chief Funkekeme Solomon, on Monday in Asaba.

The statement said that such early politicking was hasty, premature and capable of undermining the unity of purpose of the Okowa administration.

It would be recalled that the governor had earlier cautioned government officials to exercise restraint in pursuing matters concerning 2023 now, but it was observed that some top government appointees, particularly State Executive Council members, had continued to disregard the directive.

According to the statement, it has been discovered that government officials were accompanying their colleagues – top and contemporary – on the consultations in furtherance of their 2023 political ambitions.

But the Government said that such actions were distractions and totally unacceptable as it was dividing members of the executive council.

According to the statement, Governor Okowa had forbidden political appointees from accompanying anyone with political ambitions for any consultations forthwith as punitive measures await anyone who defied the directive.

“Sequel to my earlier Press Release on Political Activities ahead of 2023 – A Call for Caution – wherein it was clearly noticed that barely nine months into the second term of this administration that:

“Some members in position of responsibility in this administration have begun consultations on their political ambition for 2023 general elections.

“Such early politicking is hasty, premature and is capable of undermining the unity of purpose of this administration.

“Following from the above, His Excellency, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has cautioned members of government to exercise restraint.

“Consequently, the Governor has prohibited forthwith, senior officials of government from accompanying anyone with political ambition on any consultations till further notice.

“It is to be emphasized that appropriate sanctions await anyone that flouts this directive.”