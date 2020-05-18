Kidnapped Edo APC chieftain found dead

By Jethro lbileke

The lifeless body of a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo State, Mr. Presley Ediagbonya, was on Monday discovered, two days after he was abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

Ediagbonya, who was a former Commissioner for Youths and Sports, was said to have been kidnapped from his farm at the weekend in Utesi, around Okada, Ovia North-East local government area of the State.

The late political leader was a one time local government chairman and had also served as deputy Chief of Staff to the Edo State government.

Edo State police command spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident.

According to him, “Speculations on the death is still sketchy, because I am yet to be briefed.

“When I am briefed, I will come up with a detailed statement to members of the public,” Nwabuzor said.

The member, representing Ovia Federal Constituency at the House of representatives, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, described the late ex-commissioner as a respected, political and outstanding party leader with a broad and impeccable knowledge in party administration and grassroot politicking.

The federal lawmaker called on security agencies to carry out a thorough investigation “and bring the perpetrators of this dastardly act to justice.”

He also admonished the security operatives to increase their security presence in the area in other to “prevent a reoccurrence of such sad incidents of kidnapping in the state.”

Idahosa added: “With a heavy heart I received the news of the demise of Hon. Presley Ediagbonya in the hands of his kidnappers.

“My thoughts and prayers go to members of the immediate family of this great and illustrious son of Ovia Federal Constituency.”

“Hon. Ediagbonya will be greatly missed by everyone who came in contact with him while he was alive.”