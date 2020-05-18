Kogi election: Yahaya Bello gets first victory at Tribunal

Monday, May 18, 2020 3:18 pm


Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello

Governor Bello Yahaya secured victory in one of the petitions filed against his victory in the November 2019 Kogi gubernatorial election on Monday.

In a ruling, the Kogi State Governorship Election Tribunal sitting in Abuja threw out the petition filed by Natasha Akpoti, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP in the election against the declaration of Bello as the winner of the election.

The tribunal, chaired by Justice Kashim Kaigama also awarded N100,000 as cost to be paid by each of the two petitioners to each of the three respondents – the Independent National Electoral Commission, the APC and Governor Bello.

But the Tribunal has not fixed a date for the judgment in the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

 

 

