Kogi Governorship: Natasha set to appeal tribunal judgement

Kogi Governorship: Natasha set to appeal tribunal judgement

Monday, May 18, 2020 5:02 pm


Mrs Natasha Akpoti, SDP Guber Candidate for Kogi


The Kogi State candidate of Social Democratic Party, SDP in last year’s gubernatorial election has described the tribunal ruling dismissing her petition against Governor Yahaya Bello as funny and stupid. She has therefore indicated interest to appeal the judgement.

In her words “I find today’s Kogi Guber tribunal’s judgment the funniest thus far.
The icing to its stupidity is that I should do 100k give away to APC, INEC & ringless ole. Appeal here we come”

Recall that the tribunal in the early hours of the day dismissed her petition challenging the election that brought in APC Governor Bello for a second term in office.

In Petition No EPT/KG/GOV/07/2019 Between Natasha Hadiza Akpoti & Anor. V. INEC & 3 Ors, the Tribunal dismissed Natasha’s Petition against the victory of Gov. Bello.

The three-man tribunal led by Justice Kashim Kaigama in its unanimous judgment on Monday held that the petition failed woefully.

The Court amongst other things held that the Petitioners did not prove their petition.

A Cost of N100,000 to be paid by each of the two petitioners was awarded to each of the three respondents.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 mins ago

    FG clarifies locations of 6 new Federal Colleges of Education
    9 mins ago

    72-yr.-old Gombe State monarch recovers from COVID-19
    9 mins ago

    New baby! Oba Ewuare of Benin welcomes first Prince on throne
    14 mins ago

    Kogi Police urges travellers to use motor parks
    15 mins ago

    T.Y. Danjuma keeps mum after meeting with Buhari in Aso Rock
    22 mins ago

    Truck assembly firm takes off in Ondo industrial hub
    33 mins ago

    COVID-19: SGF Applauds NNPC Over Intervention Initiatives
    35 mins ago

    I Cannot Write On Governors and the Coronavirus