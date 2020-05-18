Kogi Governorship: Natasha sets to appeal tribunal judgement

Kogi Governorship: Natasha sets to appeal tribunal judgement

Monday, May 18, 2020 5:02 pm


Mrs Natasha Akpoti, SDP Guber Candidate for Kogi


The Kogi State candidate of Social Democratic Party, SDP in last year’s gubernatorial election has described the tribunal ruling dismissing her petition against Governor Yahaya Bello as funny and stupid. She has therefore indicated interest to appeal the judgement.

In her words “I find today’s Kogi Guber tribunal’s judgment the funniest thus far.
The icing to its stupidity is that I should do 100k give away to APC, INEC & ringless ole. Appeal here we come”

Recall that the tribunal in the early hours of the day dismissed her petition challenging the election that brought in APC Governor Bello for a second term in office.

In Petition No EPT/KG/GOV/07/2019 Between Natasha Hadiza Akpoti & Anor. V. INEC & 3 Ors, the Tribunal dismissed Natasha’s Petition against the victory of Gov. Bello.

The three-man tribunal led by Justice Kashim Kaigama in its unanimous judgment on Monday held that the petition failed woefully.

The Court amongst other things held that the Petitioners did not prove their petition.

A Cost of N100,000 to be paid by each of the two petitioners was awarded to each of the three respondents.

