Kogi Police urges travellers to use motor parks

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Police Command has issued a public advise to travellers in the State to avoid joining vehicles on the highways instead of from the parks. The command said doing so reduces the chances of been kidnapped or robbed. This was made known in a statement by Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, William Anya in Lokoja Monday.

He said in a bit to curb all forms of criminality in the State the Police advise members of the public who may wish to travel should endeavor to enter a vehicle at the park to avoid been kidnaped.

“Credible intelligence revealed that, most of the victims of kidnapping entered the vehicles by the road side and not at the motor park, therefore the Commissioner of Police advised that people should always go to the park to avoid been victims.

“Furthermore, members of the public are also advised to identify the Colour of the vehicle, model of the vehicle, registration number they entered and text it to their relatives in case of any incident to assist the security agencies.

“The Command also appeals to members of the public to always avail the Police and other agencies with credible information on the activities of criminal elements in the State.

He said the Police remains unwavering in it’s renewed commitment to guarantee security of lives and properties.