Man, 21, docked over alleged rape of 8-year-old girl

Monday, May 18, 2020 8:38 pm


A 21-year-old man, Musa Anifowose, was, on Monday, arraigned before an Abeokuta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Abeokuta, Ogun, for allegedly defiling an eight-year-old girl.

Musa, who resides at No. 2, Isale Iyemule, Ijebu Ode, is facing a charge of sexual abuse.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Bukola Abolade, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 1, at 9:00 am., at No. 6, Agbaje Street, Sabo area of Ijebu-Ode.

Abolade said that the defendant had carnal knowledge of the girl when she was sent on an errand by her mother.

She said that the defendant accosted the girl and forcefully took her to an abandoned building beside Sabo abattoir and had carnal knowledge of her.

“When she got home, the mother noticed blood stains on her clothe. Upon enquiry, she told her mother what happened between her and the defendant,” he said.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Section 33 of the Child Rights Law of Ogun.

The Magistrate, I. O. Abudu ordered that the defendant be remanded in police custody and thereafter adjourned the case till July 9.

