Omotola celebrates 25 years in entertainment industry

A Nigerian screen diva, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has taken to her social media handle to celebrate her 25th year in the entertainment industry.

The talented veteran actress, who said she was excited and grateful, took to her Instagram page @realomosexy to share captivating photos to celebrate her anniversary.

“What!!! Stop press 🛑

Lol… It just Occurred to me that :——>

This year is My 25th Year in Entertainment!!! 25th Anniversary… 2020!!! #Timeflies#Godisgood#Grateful,” she wrote.

”The laugh you have ……

When you know the Things Coming are Way bigger than the things past than the things past !!

25years Strong. What would you love to see me still do ?

say #Next25?

#Godisdoingit” she added.

The mother of four, who is also a singer, said she ventured into entertainment in 1995 and she appreciates God for the impact she has made in the industry.

Omotola, who is a philanthropist, and a former model, is also one of the icons in the Nigerian Nollywood industry.

She has not only contributed immensely to the Nigerian entertainment industry, she is also known for her humanitarian efforts.

The renowned actress made debut as an actress in 1995 with the movie Venom of Justice and later Mortal Inheritance.

Omotola has acted in several hit movies including, Blood Sister, Games Women Play, My Story.

She had her first cinema movie role in a 2010 film, Ije, which she co-starred with Genevieve Nnaji.

The movie star is considered Africa’s biggest box office actress. Wikipedia, the online dictionary says “ the leading actress has appeared in 300 movies, selling millions of video copies”.

Omotola was the youngest person to win the THEMA (The Movie Awards) Best Actress in 1997.

In 2005, she won the Best Supporting Actress during the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

She has the reputation of being the first Nigerian celebrity to be featured on Times Magazine, alongside Michelle Obama, Kim Kardashian, Kate Middleton and other global leaders.

In early 2013, she took her career to another level by debuting in a U.S. television series; VH1’s scripted series, Hit the Floor.

In 2014, the Nigerian government conferred her with Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR ) for her contributions to the Nigerian movie industry.

Omotola in 2018, was honoured as one of the top 100 influential people in Africa for the year by MIPAD in New York City, following the opening of the 73rd UN General Assembly.

She is married to Capt. Matthew Ekeinde.