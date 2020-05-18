Oshiomhole swears in new National Secretary for APC

The National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Monday sworn in Alhaji Waziri Bulama as the new acting National Secretary of the party.

The Oshiomhole-led APC National Working Committee (NWC) inaugurated Bulama at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the position of national secretary of the ruling APC has been vacant since 2019.

It was formerly occupied by Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe who vacated the office to contest for governorship during the 2019 general election.

Oshiomhole said that the party consulted President Muhammadu Buhari and other relevant stakeholders before adopting Bulama as the party’s acting national secretary.

“The party had been meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari and other stakeholders who came to a conclusion that Alhaji Waziri Bulama should be admitted as the acting national secretary of the party, pending the ratification by the National Convention,” he said.

Responding, Bulama said that he had no agenda of his own, promising to work along with other party executives to move the party forward.

He lauded the contributions of the founding fathers of the APC and the feat achieved by the current NWC of the party.

Bulama assured the national chairman of his resolve to help build a formidable and united APC.

“I want to assure you Mr Chairman and all party leaders that I will work with my colleagues to ensure that the party works harmoniously a d consolidates on its successes,” he said.

Present at the ceremony were Governors of Borno and Gombe State, Babagana Zullum and Mohammed Inuwa respectively. (NAN)