Oshiomhole swears in new National Secretary for APC

Oshiomhole swears in new National Secretary for APC

Monday, May 18, 2020 6:11 pm


Oshiomhole:

 The National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole,  on Monday sworn in Alhaji Waziri Bulama as the new acting National Secretary of the party.

The Oshiomhole-led APC National Working Committee (NWC) inaugurated Bulama at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the position of national secretary of the ruling APC has been vacant since 2019.

It was formerly occupied by Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe who vacated the office to contest for governorship during the 2019 general election.

Oshiomhole said that the party consulted President Muhammadu Buhari and other relevant stakeholders before adopting Bulama as the party’s  acting national secretary.

“The party had been meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari and other stakeholders who came to a conclusion that Alhaji Waziri Bulama should be admitted as the acting national secretary of the party, pending the ratification by the National Convention,” he said.

Responding, Bulama said that he had no agenda of his own, promising to work along with other party executives to move the party forward.

He lauded the contributions of the founding fathers of the APC and the feat achieved by the current NWC of the party.

Bulama assured the national chairman of his resolve to help build a formidable and united APC.

“I want to assure you Mr Chairman and all party leaders that I will work with my colleagues to ensure that the party works harmoniously a d consolidates on its successes,” he said.

Present at the ceremony were Governors of Borno and Gombe State,  Babagana Zullum and Mohammed Inuwa respectively. (NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    43 mins ago

    NSE market capitalisation opens week with N37bn growth
    53 mins ago

    Omotola celebrates 25 years in entertainment industry
    1 hour ago

    Ondo to have own COVID-19 cure soon – Akeredolu
    1 hour ago

    FG clarifies locations of 6 new Federal Colleges of Education
    1 hour ago

    72-yr.-old Gombe State monarch recovers from COVID-19
    1 hour ago

    New baby! Oba Ewuare of Benin welcomes first Prince on throne
    1 hour ago

    Kogi Police urges travellers to use motor parks
    1 hour ago

    T.Y. Danjuma keeps mum after meeting with Buhari in Aso Rock