Police arrest 5 suspects for beating man to death in Ogun

Monday, May 18, 2020 4:02 pm


The 5 suspects

Men of Ogun state police command have arrested five suspects allegedly involved in the beating to death of a 25- year- old man,  Monsur Kareem, to death in Sango area of the State.

The suspects, identified as  Toheeb Popoola, Ibrahim Ridwan, Mutiu Tijani, Akeem Ishola and Lawal Afeez, according to DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, spokesperson for the Police Command in a statement, were arrested following a report by Mr. Najeem Kareem,  the deceased father at Sango police station that his son was beaten to coma by the suspects.

Mr Kareem said the attack on his son followed a minor misunderstanding he had with one of the suspects, Toheeb Popoola.

The father, according to the police, said his son was subsequently rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by the doctor.

Upon the report, the DPO Sango division, CSP Godwin Idehai, led detectives to the scene at ijoko area where the five suspects were apprehended.

According to the Police, preliminary investigation revealed that Toheeb attacked Kareem when he tried to settle a rift between him and the landlord in the area who was trying to pack kegs of water which fell off a tricycle in front of his house.

But Najeem’s intervention did not go down well with Toheeb who invited the other four suspects to the scene and ordered them to beat both the deceased and the tricycle man up.

In the process, the deceased was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Meanwhile, the corpse of the deceased has been deposited at Ifo General Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

The Ogun Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.

