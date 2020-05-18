T.Y. Danjuma keeps mum after meeting with Buhari in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed doors with retired Gen. T. Y. Danjuma at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agenda of the meeting between the president and the visiting elder statesman, whose last visit to the State House was over three years ago, was unknown.

Danjuma also did not speak to State House correspondents on the outcome of his meeting with the president.

It was, however, gathered that the president and Danjuma may have deliberated on domestic and sub-regional issues bordering on security and socio-economic development in the country.

The president also met with the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio.

Akpabio also declined comment on the outcome of his meeting with the president.