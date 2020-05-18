Troops kill 20 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Borno

Troops kill 20 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Borno

Monday, May 18, 2020 9:52 am


One of the terrorists killed during the operation

The Defence Headquarters said on Monday that 20 Boko Haram/ISWAP members were killed in an encounter between Nigerian troops in a fierce encounter in Baga town, Borno State on Sunday.

Major GeneralJohn Eneche, Coordinator, Defence information who revealed this in a statement said, “The criminals armed with mortars, rocket propelled grenades and small arms were heading to attack villages surrounding Baga, when the troops attacked their convoy with overwhelming fire power killing 20 BHT/ISWAP criminals, captured six AK 47 Rifles, 520 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and five 36 hand grenades.

“However, nine of our gallant soldiers were wounded in action with no loss of life. They were evacuated to Sector 3 hospital for treatment,”

“The Chief of Army Staff commends the gallant troops for their professionalism and directs them to remain resolute towards eradicating the criminals from the North East.”

 

