Waje opens up on why she almost quit music

In a bare-all interview with Chude Jideonwo, multi-talented singer, Aituaje Iruobe, known professionally as Waje, revealed some of her deepest insecurities, including how she almost quit music in 2013.

In the latest episode of #WithChude, the Nigerian singer whose vocal range is doubtless one of the best in the industry opened up about how relentless attacks on her looks from the public, made her decide never to do music again.

“Someone said I looked like a DSTV remote control,” she said, recounting the day in 2013 when she went viral on Twitter following a music performance she didn’t feel confident about. According to her, “Strangely, nobody said anything about my performance, but they kept saying stuff about how I looked.”

Recounting the experience, the singer admits, “I still have the picture from that day, and I looked good, not bad. But I really believed what they said, and I stopped being happy.”

Waje explained that she was only able to overcome that phase of her life when she highlighted the things that were within her power to change and focused on them while devoting a whole year to finding God and building her faith.

