Adamawa govt. cuts 2020 budget by 24%

Adamawa govt. cuts 2020 budget by 24%

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 9:24 pm


Governor Ahmed Fintiri of Adamawa State

Adamawa State Executive Council has approved a downward review of the 2020 budget by 24 per cent, affecting only the capital expenditure and overhead costs.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Dr Umar Pella, disclosed this shortly after an Extraordinary meeting of the council presided over by Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri in Yola on Tuesday.

The decision was reached after the council considered and approved a review of the 2020 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper in line with the extant laws of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission 2018.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state House of Assembly in December 2019, approved the 2020 proposed budget estimate of N183.3 billion presented by the governor.

Pella explained that the measure was taken by the council after a holistic review of the situation and considered the crisis affecting the economy as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that government had deemed it necessary to review the budget to meet up with the physical realities.

He said that the budget review would soon be transmitted to the state assembly for consideration and approval.

In his remark, the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Ishaya Dabari, said the review did not affect personnel costs and was based on the benchmark used by the Federal Government.

Dabari was optimistic that the review of the budget would be realised.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    6 mins ago

    Senate President mourns as Yobe Chief Judge dies in Abuja
    13 mins ago

    Airstrike neutralises terrorists in Yobe – DHQ
    20 mins ago

    Lagos discharges another 9 COVID-19 patients
    26 mins ago

    Edo, Ondo guber polls will be conducted as scheduled – INEC
    1 hour ago

    Ogun APC hails court ruling against former party Chairman
    1 hour ago

    Rwandan genocide suspect Kabuga brought before French court
    1 hour ago

    A’Ibom govt. takes delivery of fourth aircraft
    2 hours ago

    Minister inaugurates Post-Covid-19 Committee for creative industry