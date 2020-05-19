A’Ibom govt. takes delivery of fourth aircraft

The Akwa Ibom government, on Tuesday, took delivery of the fourth aircraft in the fleet of Ibom Air.

Speaking during the delivery of a Bombardier CRJ 900 aircraft, Gov. Udom Emmanuel said that the aircraft was still within warranty of planes in the domestic aviation.

Emmanuel said that the arrival of the plane was in fulfillment of the business case and operational timetable that had been set by the government.

“This is the latest in the addition to this fleet. I don’t want to be boastful, but check the domestic flights in Africa.

“I want to believe when you have an airplane that is still within warranty in the domestic aviation, you can hit your chest and praise yourself, even if no one does that.

“We had a dream and I shared that dream with just one man; we held our hands and started the documentation; the dream dates back to 2016, not just now. When they needed documentation, we were almost ready.

“The experts have said a lot about the quality of the aircrafts we are having. This one, you don’t have to be afraid of coronavirus. No COVID-19 can attack you in this one. The air efficiency that we have in it is super, so nothing to fear.

“Also, our safety standards remain to be beaten by any other airline. Even the way we decontaminate our airline after each flight, our hygiene regulations remain the best of the best.

“I want to believe that I have the pledge of the members of staff and management that instead of going down on that standard, we will keep improving, because there is always room for improvement.

“We want to really dominate this industry with our services, the quality of our aircraft and the quality and professionalism of our own personnel.

“We have people to sell; we have services to sell and we have the best of the best of the aircrafts to sell,” Emmanuel said.

He described the air efficiency of the aircraft as super, adding that with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters, which helped to remove contaminated air from the cabin, passengers needed not be afraid of COVID-19.

The governor noted that plans were underway to make Ibom Air dominate the aviation industry in Nigeria and the entire Africa continent in terms of services, professionalism and quality of aircraft.

He stated that the safety standards of Ibom Air remained unbeaten, and the hygiene regulations the best.