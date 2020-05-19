Confusion persists over kidnapped Edo APC leader

By Jethro lbileke

Confusion has continued to trailed the whereabouts of a former Commissioner for youth and sports in Edo, Mr. Presley Ediagbonya, who was abducted by gunmen at his farm last week in Ovia North-East local government area of the state.

Ediagbonya who was a one-time local government chairman and had also served as Deputy Chief of Staff to the Edo State government, was reported dead in the kidnappers den on Monday, even as it was alleged that his lifeless body has been found.

It will be recalled that when contacted on phone Monday night, the state police command spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, had said: “Speculations on the death is still sketchy because I am yet to be briefed. When I am briefed, I will come up with a detailed statement to members of the public.”

However, a family source who craved for anonymity on Tuesday described Ediagbonya’s death report as hasty.

The source who spoke to journalists on phone, said: “The abductors requested for N10 million ransom and we (family members) pleaded for N5 million.

“The abductors thereafter asked us to pay the ransom at a location in Asaba, Delta State; and we complied.

“Few hours later, the abductors sent the family text message that our brother had been killed.

“So, what I am saying is that the abductors only claimed they have killed my brother, but by the grace of God, I know he will come out alive.”

Meanwhile, the state police command says it has deployed its operatives to comb the forests of Ogbese and Okada, Ovia North-East local government area of the State, in search of kidnappers of Ediagbonya.

It was gathered that the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Lawan Jimeta, deployed the team to ensure that the APC leader is rescued unhurt.