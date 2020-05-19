COVID-19: Again, Ehanire advises on correct use of face masks

COVID-19: Again, Ehanire advises on correct use of face masks

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 10:41 pm


Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has again advised Nigerians to use their face masks correctly, to protect themselves and others from contracting the dreaded coronavirus disease.

The minister gave the advice at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 daily news conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that no policing should be needed to do the right thing, urging citizens to abide by the mandatory and correct use of face masks for the protection of others.

Ehanire said that masks worn, must be washed daily, ironed and where possible, masks should cover mouth and nose and should not be left under the chin during close contact conversations or its purpose would be defeated.

“New understanding is that droplet dispersal takes place even during normal speech and common use of face masks can significantly limit risks of transmission, especially in close settings.”

Ehanire added that tissues must be used when coughing or sneezing and then disposed of, noting that the stay-at-home advisory needed to be strictly adhered to and that citizens must not undercut the ban on interstate travels by hiding in cargo trucks.

The minister commended frontline health workers, entrusted with the responsibility of keeping Nigerians safe.

He stated that any hand sanitiser not containing 60 per cent alcohol was fake and must not be used by citizens, recommending that a good hand sanitiser should contain 60 per cent alcohol.

