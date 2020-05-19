Covid-19: Cleric charges govt on citizens’ welfare

By Jethro lbileke

As the battle to contain the Coronavirus pandemic continues, the federal government has been charged not to concentrate just on the lockdown of the states only, but also consider the welfare of the citizens.

The Senior Pastor of God’s Delight Gospel Assembly, Warri, Delta State, Pastor Johnmark Ighosotu, gave the charge while donating palliative materials to some vulnerable people in Ekpan, to cushion the effect of the lockdown.

He also charged government not to be selective in its application of safety measures to curb the spread of the deadly disease.

“I call on the government, both at the state and federal level, not to concentrate on just the implementation of the lockdown only.

“They should also remember the welfare of the citizens, especially the vulnerable ones in our society.

“I also beg the government not to be selective in the application of safety measures, as they continue to work hard to contain the spread of the dreaded Covid-19,” he said.

Pastor Ighosotu, who said he prophesized the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic last year, also charged other clerics to endeavour to touch the lives of people by also addressing the issue of hunger and starvation which are fallouts of Covid-19.

According to him, “The lives of our worshipers are important to us. This is the time to touch their lives for the better.

“I therefore charge all religious leaders to remember the members of their ministries, especially the less-privileged ones among them.”