COVID-19: Gov. Ganduje meets CAN leadership in Kano

Tuesday, May 19, 2020


Governor Ganduje of Kano State

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has sought the support of the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.
Ganduje, who met with leaders of the association at the Government House, Kano, on Tuesday, said collaboration of stakeholders was necessary to curb the spread of the disease.

The governor appealed to the leaders and other residents to adhere strictly to medical precautions.

Ganduje said that the state government had disinfected  31 churches in the state to stop the spread of the disease.
He also disclosed that the state government would establish a COVID-19 collection centre at Sabon-Gari to enable more residents to get tested.
The governor commended CAN leadership for  promoting  observance of social distancing and  other safety protocols in churches.
Ganduje noted that the pandemic had affected every aspect of life.
“It affects our religious obligations, our economy, our culture, as well as our social settings.
“Though we are in Ramadhan,  we cannot go to mosques to observe our prayers.
“It is painful that we cannot observe our obligatory prayers in mosques, but there is nothing we can do about it.
“We just have to bear with it. Shaking hands when greeting is no longer tenable, but there is nothing we can do for now; so, let’s work together,” he said.
Earlier, the state  Chairman of CAN, Rev. Samuel Adeyemo, thanked the governor for disinfecting  31 churches and other places of worship in the state.
He also commended the governor for relaxing the lockdown and including Sunday in free days to enable their members to go to church.
Adeyemo said that churches were observing social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols.
Meanwhile, Ganduje has inaugurated a COVID-19 Zonal Collection Centre in the Rano Emirate.
The governor said that zonal centres would help to reduce pressure on collection centres  in Kano metropolis.
At Waziri Gidado Hospital, Bachirawa, the governor also inaugurated a collection centre donated to the state government by eHealth Africa, as part of the organisation’s corporate social responsibility.
