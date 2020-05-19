Covid-19 more political than reality, says Kogi Speaker

The Speaker of Kogi state House of Assembly, Matthew Kolawole has said the hype of the Covid-19 pandemic is more political than real.

He therefore called on the Federal government to consider complete easing of the lockdown arising from the pandemic.

Kolawole made the call Monday in an interactive session with journalists in Lokoja, the state capital. He noted politics was at the centre of the disaster.

He said that the politics was occasioned by the economic benefits accruing to some people who are not patriotic.

“Honestly I want to align myself with the position of the Governor that the issue is more political than reality, the symptoms of Covid-19 such as fever and pneumonea which we are all familiar with and we have our own way of treating it,”he said.

He said that even though Kogi state remained largely covid-19 free, the state government had put measures in place to address the issue if ever cases are reported.

According to him, the state assembly have enacted series of legislation aimed at helping the state effectively tackle the pandemic if it ever surfaced in the state.

He said that the House has also set up a committee under the leadership of the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Ahmed, to liaise with the squadron committee set up by the Governor under the leadership of the Deputy Governor, Edward Onoja to fashion out ways to address the pandemic.