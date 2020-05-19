Covid-19: Senator Smart Adeyemi commences distribution of 2nd phase of N29m palliatives

Covid-19: Senator Smart Adeyemi commences distribution of 2nd phase of N29m palliatives

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 6:44 pm


Senator Adeyemi’s Covid-19 palliatives distribution

A few weeks ago at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, the Senator Smart Adeyemi complimented the effort of Kogi Government by distributing palliatives worth N20 million to the good people of Kogi West Senatorial district.

In yet another gesture, the Senator has again donated two truck loads of beans worth N9 million for distribution among the people of Kogi West as further palliatives and for the Eid Fitri celebration of the Muslim Umar. 

Engr, Kayode Adegbayo, Chairman, Palliative Distribution Committee, wrote:

“The two trailers of beans was received by some members of the Senator Smart Adeyemi Palliative Committee headed by me.  The items will be distributed across the 7 LGAs in the Senatorial District to cut across the different strata of the society including the non-indigenes and members of other political parties.

“The members of the Committee have been representatively and carefully selected in all the LGAs.  The Committee which has been rejigged to include more of women, youths as well as tribal unions, trade associations and public service unions and also members of opposition political parties have been contacted and will assemble to receive the item from the Distinguished Senator within the week.  This move is to ensure the items reach the targeted members of the community.”

