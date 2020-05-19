High tension wire falls, kills mother, daughter in Anambra

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 12:13 pm


The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra Command, on Tuesday confirmed the electrocution of a woman and her daughter at their shop along Nnewi-Nnobi road in Nnewi North Local Government Area.

Mr Andrew Kumapayi, Anambra State Commander of FRSC, confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka.

Kumapayi said that the incident occurred on Monday evening.

“It was reported that a high tension wire opposite St. Peters Clavers, along Nnewi-Nnobi road cut and fell on the roof of a shop, electrocuting two female victims.

“The deceased were identified as Mrs Patience Ugbana, 55, and her 10 year-old daughter, Adaeze.

“The victims were rushed to Rose of Sharon Hospital by sympathisers, before the arrival of FRSC rescue team from Nnewi Unit Command but on reaching the hospital, the doctors confirmed them dead,” he said.

The Sector Commander advised traders and shop owners not to build shops under high tension wires.

Kumapayi said that residents should seek approval from relevant authorities before construction of any structure on the road.

