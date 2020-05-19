Just in: LUTH delivers COVID-19 patient of twins

Just in: LUTH delivers COVID-19 patient of twins

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 4:29 pm


Medical team at LUTH) with the twins.

A team of doctors, anesthetists and nurses at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Lagos, has delivered another COVID-19 patient of twins.

Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo, LUTH Chairman Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), made this known in the hospital’s Twitter account.

Adeyemo said: “LUTH delivers fourth patient (22 years old) with COVID-19 of twins (3.2kg and 3.25kg for girl and boy respectively) through a Cesaerian Section.

“The babies were delivered via a cesarean section on Tuesday, May 19.

“The mother and babies are doing well; once again we celebrate our committed front line staff for this achievement.

“We also appreciate the support of Federal Government, Lagos State Government and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.”

This is the fourth time LUTH medical team would delivered pregnant COVID-19 patients of their babies.

The first patient was a 40-year-old woman who had a baby girl; the second was a 37-year-old woman who had a boy, while the third patient was a 33-year-old woman who was delivered of a boy.

