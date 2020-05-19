Just in: Nigeria’s cases of COVID-19 jump to 6175

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria jumped to 6175 on Monday as 216 new cases of the infection were reported in the country.

In an update on its website, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, said the new cases of coronavirus were reported across 15 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The highest number of the infections reported on Monday were from Lagos with 74 cases, followed by Katsina and Oyo States with 33 and 19 infections respectively.

Other states and the number of infections are: Kano (17), Edo (13), Zamfara (10), Ogun (8), Borno (8), Gombe (8), Bauchi(7), Kwara (7), FCT (4), Kaduna (3), Enugu (3), Rivers (2)



The NCDC also revealed that nine deaths were recorded in Nigeria on Monday, bringing the total number of lives lost to the virus in the country to 191. However, 1, 644 patients have been discharged after being cured of the virus.