Kogi Assembly approves N2 billion loan, reversed budget

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 5:04 pm


Mathew Kolawole, Speaker Kogi State House of Assembly


Richard Elesho/Lokoja

The Kogi State House of Assembly has given approval for the State Government to obtain N2 billion loan from Access Bank. The loan was approved today at plenary.

In addition the legislators approved the Request For Consideration And Approval To Adjust The Year 2020 Reversed Budget. This is contained in a summary of activities obtained from Abel Olushola, a media Assistant to the Speaker, Mathew Kolawole.

Similarly, the House approved another Request For Consideration And Approval To Reverse The MTEF/MYBF/MTBS 2020 – 2022 Budget. This is contained in an information made available to journalists in Lokoja by the House.

The information revealed that the House gave its approval and passed the Reversed Budget 1Approved – Passed Into Law at today’s Plenary session.

After the speedy approvals, the Adjourned till 28th – 30th of May, 2020 for Virtual Sitting, while it will return to Chamber on 4th of June, 2020.

