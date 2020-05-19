Lagos discharges another 9 COVID-19 patients

Lagos discharges another 9 COVID-19 patients

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 9:42 pm


The Lagos State Ministry of Health, on Tuesday announced the recovery and discharge of another nine COVID-19 patients from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

The ministry, through its verified Twitter handle, said that the patients were two females and seven males, all Nigerians.

“The patients were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to #COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.

“This brings to 632, the number of confirmed #COVID-19 cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos,” it said.

Earlier, Prof. Akin Abayomi, the State Commissioner for Health, had commended health workers at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Lagos for their dedication and diligence.

“Today, May 19, 2020, @LUTHofficial recorded the fourth delivery involving #COVID-19 cases.

“The latest is the delivery of twins- (boy and girl) 3.25kg and 3.2kg respectively.

“The mother, 22 years lady, tested positive to #COVID-19 and was admitted for treatment and necessary observations for the last stage of pregnancy.

“The delivery was carried out through successful cesarean section by the medical team @LUTHofficial,” he said.

Abayomi appealed to residents with symptoms of COVID-19, irrespective of their state of health, to make themselves available for testing and treatment as may be desirable.

He added that with collaborative efforts, COVID-19 could be kicked out of the state.

