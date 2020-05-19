Minister inaugurates Post-Covid-19 Committee for creative industry

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has performed the virtual inauguration of the Post-Covid-19 Initiatives Committee for the Creative Industry, with a call on all members of the industry to support the committee in the interest of the industry.

“The Committee’s membership, as announced two weeks ago, has now been expanded to include as many sectors as possible. This is to ensure a fair representation,” the Minister said while inaugurating the committee in his office in Abuja on Tuesday.

”However, while the committee cannot accommodate all members of the industry, it is certain that all members will benefit from its work. I therefore want to implore the entire industry to support this committee. This is no time for division. All hands must be on deck so the industry can rebound,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammed described the Creative Industry as a very critical sector of the nation’s economy and a major plank of the economic diversification policy of this Administration.

He said that in view of the devastating impact of Covid-19 on the Creative Industry, it has become imperative to have a collective and government-supported approach in dealing with the immediate, short and long term economic stimulus and initiatives for the industry, in order to mitigate the effect of the pandemic on the sector.

“Two weeks ago, I announced the establishment of this committee. In doing so, I said the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted negatively on the nation, and that the Creative Industry has been particularly hard hit, considering the fact that it is an industry that has people-interaction at its core. I also said that instead of addressing these problems piecemeal, we should do so holistically for a more positive outcome”, the Minister said.

While commending members of the Committee for their sacrifice and love of country, he urged them to do justice to the assignment, which will culminate in suitable recommendations that will help the industry to thrive and expand.

In his response, the Chairman of the Committee, Mr. Ali Baba, expressed the appreciation that the Creative Industry has been given a pride of place under this administration because of its huge contribution to the diversification of the nation’s economy.

He assured that members of the committee will work in unison to represent the entire creative industry and not just their respective sectors.

The Committee’s Terms of Reference are: Assess the expected impact of the pandemic on the industry in general; advise the Government on how to mitigate job and revenue losses in the sector as well as to create succour for the industry small businesses; suggest the type of taxation and financing that is best for the industry at this time to encourage growth and advise the Government on any other measure or

measures that can be undertaken to support the industry.

Members of the Committee are:

Ali Baba – Comedy, Film and TV (Chairman)

Hajia Sa’a Ibrahim – Broadcasting Organizations of Nigeria

(BON) – Vice Chairman

Bolanle Austen Peters – Film and Performing Arts

Charles Novia – Television and Independent Producer

Segun Arinze- Actor and Producer

Ali Jita – Actor and Musician

Baba Agba – Film Director

Kene Okwuosa – Cinema and Distribution

Efe Omoregbe – Record label and Collective rights management

Prince Daniel Aboki – Radio and Film

Chioma Ude – Streaming

Olumade Adesemowo – Television and Platform (FreeTV)

Dare Art Alade – Livespot Entertainment

Oliver Enwonwu – President, Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA),

Alhaji Saleh Rabo – President, Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria

Bala Hassan – Booksellers Association

17 Ali Nuhu – Kannywood

18 Tajudeen Owoyemi – Hotels

B.M. Dzukogi – Association of Nigerian Authors

TY Bello – Photography

Lanre Da Silva Ajayi – Fashion

Anita Eboigbe – Secretary