National Council of Sports to hold festival this year

…11- Man committee to decide date

Despite divergent views by members of the National Council of Sports which held on Tuesday, 17 May, the general consensus is that the Festival should be held this year.

Speaking during the virtual meeting chaired by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare, contributors said although the Covid 19 pandemic was a source of concern, the sports Festival can go ahead if certain measures are put in place.

According to the Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee Comrade Philip Shuaibu: ” We are ready to host the Festival, but other states may not be ready. The issue of health is something that we all take seriously. Isolation centres have been further expanded to bigger capacity. We have set up many testing centres that would screen athletes before and after games.

The Minister said ,” After more than more months of uncertainty, we need to chart a new course for our sports just like is been done globally. Our final decision will be based on consultations with the Ministry of Health and the National Task Force on Covid-19.

In his view, a representative of the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Sports, Mr. Paul Bassey said” An health committee should be set up to work with the NCCD and the Ministry of Health to determine the possibility of the Festival taking place.

While some members said the Festival should hold before the Edo State election, others said it should be held after the election.

Meanwhile, an 11 Man committee has been set up to inspect all heath facilities for the games. The Committee is made up of members of the Covid- 19 Task Force, NCDC, Commissioners of Sports from the 6 geo political zones of the country and representatives of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development