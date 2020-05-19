Nigerian troops kill more terrorists, destroy equipment in Borno

The Nigerian military says troops of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) have continue to annihilate Boko Haram/Islamic States of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the North-East.

Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Enenche said that troops of 212 Battalion under Sector 1 of OPLD successfully repelled the terrorists’ attack, killed several insurgents and recovered arms and ammunition at Gajigana, Nganzai Local Government Area on Sunday.

He explained that the troops acted on credible intelligence report on the convergence and advancement of the terrorists to attack thier location at Gajigana from Goni Usmanti village of the local government area.

According to him, in response to the attack on ground troops, the Air Task Force, scrambled its attack aircraft and helicopter gunships to provide close air support and engaged the terrorists in exchange of fire with troops.

“Further exploitation by 7 Division Garrison discovered one destroyed gun truck and two abandoned gun trucks at Mitturu village.

“Items recovered include two AK-47 riffles, three magazines, 36 rounds of 7.62 millimeter special ammunition, two 36 hand grenades and one LG3 bomb.

“The Military High Command congratulates the troops on their gallantry and professionalism.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria will remain resolute and continue to sustain the offensive against the enemies of our great nation.

“We shall not relent until peace and normalcy are restored not only in the North-East, but also in every other troubled region of our beloved country,” he said.