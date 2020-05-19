Sallah: Kogi government sets to pay May salary

Ahead of the Eid El Fitri Celebration, workers and Pensioners in Kogi State are to receive their salaries latest by Thursday.

The promise to begin payment and to end latest Thursday was confirmed by the Kogi State Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Asiwaju Idris Asiru.

The state has a shortfall witnessed in the April statutory allocation, a situation which has sent fears in the minds of the workers over another anticipated slash in there salaries.

Efforts to confirm whether the salaries would still be in percentages of 80%, 35% and 35% respectively as was paid to Workers in the State, Local Government and Teachers last month could however not be confirmed by the Commissioner.

This month, the state recorded a 30% shortfall in the current allocation, sending fears in the mind of workers of another slash going by the deduction and money’s accrued to the state.

The Commissioner for Finance had in a statement issued to announce what accrued to the state at the weekend, said from the summary, it is obvious that the allocation is in gross deficit, therefore, the state finances cum responsibility to her citizens will be badly affected.

He however assured that as a responsible and responsive government, services will still be rendered within the circumstances at hand.

The Accountant General of the Federation, for the first time, credited the state accounts at the end of the FAAC meeting which was virtually held last week Thursday.