Africa’s COVID-19 cases hits 90,000 – WHO

Africa’s COVID-19 cases hits 90,000 – WHO

Wednesday, May 20, 2020 4:01 pm


Coronavirus

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday reported that COVID-19 cases in Africa as at May 20, had risen to over 90, 000.

WHO Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, gave the update on its official twitter account @WHOAFRO.

“There are over 90,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 35,000 recoveries and 2,885 deaths,’’ it said.

The figures showed that South Africa, Algeria and Nigeria had the highest reported cases in Africa.

According to the report, South Africa had 17,200 cases and 312 deaths followed by Algeria with 7,377 cases and 561 deaths, while Nigeria had 6,401 confirmed cases and 192 deaths.

It stated that Ghana had 6,096 reported cases and 31 deaths, while Cameroon recorded 3, 529 confirmed cases and 140 deaths.

The report said that Lesotho, Seychelles and Nambia were countries currently with the lowest confirmed cases in the region.

It said that Lesotho had only one confirmed case with zero death; Seychelles had 11 reported cases and zero death, while Nambia recorded 16 confirmed cases with no death.

WHO, however, cautioned people on the spread of false information on COVID -19.

“False information on COVID -19 is spreading and putting people in danger. Make sure to double-check everything you hear against trusted sources,’’ it stated.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    10 mins ago

    COVID-19: Eight doctors test positive in Zamfara — NMA
    18 mins ago

    Edo 2020: Youths mobilise funds for guber aspirant
    32 mins ago

    APC places N22.5m fee on governorship aspirants in Edo, Ondo
    39 mins ago

    South Sudan clashes: At least 1,000 people killed in single day
    43 mins ago

    COVID-19: Nurse in revealing outfit reprimanded
    58 mins ago

    NDA postpones screening test for 72 Regular Course
    1 hour ago

    Police Task Force: Rivers Caucus in N/Assembly tackles IGP, FG
    2 hours ago

    Between Buhari, Adesina, and Gambari