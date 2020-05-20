Alleged state of emergency plot: Group says Wike needs help

Rivers Leadership Advancement Foundation (RIVLEAF) , an opposition pressure group has reacted to claim by the Governor Nyesom Wike administration that a plot to declare State of Emergency in the state has been uncovered.

The Rivers State Government had in a statement on Tuesday claimed that some Abuja-based politicians were behind the plot.

But in press Statement signed by Onyeche Nnatah Peters, its Director Communications on Wednesday, the Rivers Leadership Advancement Foundation (RIVLEAF) said that as a pressure group, it finds the statement emanating from Governor Wike funny and disturbing.

The group said this was because the governor has severally boasted that he was beyond the reproach of the Federal Government and, could do and undo as he so wishes.

The group recalled that “At every little opportunity, Governor Wike has threatened the Federal Government with all manner of underhand tactics and innuendoes, pontificating like a man that has killed a game and conquered all.

RIVLEAF therefore said “it is shocking that the same governor is now suddenly afraid of the monster he has been nurturing and feeding with lies, propaganda, and blackmail. He is now like a man who kills with the sword but shivers at the sight of another person carrying a sword.

“We urge Governor Wike to abandon these diversionary tactics that lead to nowhere and focus on policies and activities that will ensure a well-coordinated approach to tackling the rampaging Coronavirus, which his administration has sadly mismanaged.

“Since the first reported case of Coronavirus in the state, he has struggled to have a decent campaign, with so many confusing signals, actions, statements, and policies all coming from the governor himself.

“Governor Wike is now a laughing stock across the world following the demolition of two hotels in Eleme, arrest of oil workers, careless handling of violations.”

The group remarked that since the governor announced lockdown in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas, there have been no concrete and coherent plans from Governor Wike going forward; nothing come out as we say in local parlance.

RIVLEAF also noted that Governor Wike is quick to accuse others of playing politics with the Covid-19 situation, but he is the greatest culprit of politicizing everything, hence so little has been achieved in terms of mass mobilization of the people and support from all relevant quarters.

“Governor Wike should forget imaginary Abuja-based politicians and self-induced fear of the state of emergency but should rather roll up his sleeves and constitute a think-thank that can give him solid admonitions on better methods going forward.

The group advised that, “if the governor lacks the guile, finesse and temperament required to handle critical situations like this, he can as well allow his Deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Banigo, a well-qualified Medical Doctor by every measurement to lead the team and brief him regularly.

“This is the only discerning thing to do and not looking for ways of diverting attention from his ineptitude and lack of direction that belie the office he occupies”.