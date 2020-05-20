COVID-19: 31 positive persons on the run in Gombe

Gombe Taskforce on COVID-19 has appealed to 31 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 in the State, but who have refused to submit themselves for treatment to do so immediately to curb community spread of the virus in the state.

Prof. Idris Mohammed, the Chairman of the task force, made the appeal in Gombe on Wednesday while updating newsmen on the situation of the pandemic in the state.

According to him, the 31 positive individuals who are now spread across its communities are yet to be identified and evacuated.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the 31 positive cases were among people intercepted at the state entry points, whose samples were taken for tests after being isolated.

However, by the time their results came out, which tested positive, they had found their ways back into their communities, refusing to be evacuated to the isolation centres.

Mohammed, however, appealed to them to cooperate with the task force team by submitting themselves willingly to curtail community transmission.

He said the task force would rather persuade the people to cooperate with them than to use force.

According to him, the public should understand that COVID-19 is not a death sentence and that it is advisable to start treatment as soon as it is detected.

The Task Force Chairman also said Gombe has discharged a total number of 91 persons from its isolation centres after testing negative twice.

According to him, the state only has 11 active cases on admission at its isolation centres,