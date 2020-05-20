COVID-19: Nurse in revealing outfit reprimanded

COVID-19: Nurse in revealing outfit reprimanded

Wednesday, May 20, 2020 3:42 pm


The Russian nurse in the revealing outfit

A Russian nurse has been reprimanded for wearing a bikini underneath a transparent protective suit while treating COVID-19 patients, the country’s official newspaper, Rossiiskaya Gazeta reported on Wednesday.

The unnamed nurse, who reportedly works at a state hospital in the central Tula region, just south of Moscow, appears to have been candidly photographed as she tended to patients in the get-up.

A photo posted on social media shows the nurse otherwise covered head to foot in protective garb, including a face mask and visor.

The photo elicited a whirlwind of commentary online, much of it sympathetic and supportive.

The nurse said she had worn the bikini because she was too warm when fully clothed under the protective suit, the newspaper reported.

A spokesperson for the regional medical authorities said the nurse had been reprimanded, without elaborating on the incident.

Russia has confirmed more than 300,000 recorded cases of the novel coronavirus, the world’s second largest caseload behind that of the U.S. (dpa/NAN)

