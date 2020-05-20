Edo 2020: Youths mobilise funds for guber aspirant

Barely a month to the governorship primaries of the PDP in Edo, the youth wing of the party has started raising funds to assist a chieftain of the party, Mr Kenneth Imasuangbon, to purchase the party’s nomination form for the governorship race.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Imasuangbon, 54, is among a crowded field of aspirants seeking to contest the Edo governorship election on the platform of the PDP.

The coordinator of the fund raising campaign, Mr Idemudia Clifford, told a news conference in Benin on Wednesday that the gesture was to support Imasuangbon in his bid to become the next governor of Edo.

Clifford said that youths decided to purchase the nomination form for Imasuangbon as a show of appreciation for what the politician had been doing for young people.

According to him, market women, artisans, professionals and students from the three senatorial zones of the state are also contributing to the initiative.

Clifford said that youths in Edo State believed that Imasuangbon, popularly known as “Rice Man’’ would be the candidate to beat in the Edo governorship elections, slated for Sept. 19.

“Imasuangbon is a household name in Edo State. He has been consistent in reaching out to the poor and needy in society.

“Our desire to raise the money for the nomination form for Imasuangbon is to show our gratitude and tell him we are truly behind him.

“I want to inform you that many people across the state have called in to pledge their support. It melts our heart to receive calls from all parts of the state.’’