Gen. Oladipo Diya loses wife

Wednesday, May 20, 2020 11:52 am


Late Folashade Diya.

General Oladipo Diya, former Chief of General Staff under the late Nigerian military dictator, General Sanni Abacha, has lost one of his wives, Deborah Folashade.

There were speculations that Folashade died from complications resulting from COVID-19.

But in a statement. the family indicated that Folashade who was the second wife of the retired military General passed away after a brief illness.

She was said to be looking forward to her 66th birthday celebration scheduled for next Saturday.

The statement reads, “Madam Deborah Folashade Diya was preparing and looking forward to her 66th birthday celebration on May 23rd 2020 (this week). But as man proposes, God disposes; six days ago, she took ill and was taken to the hospital, where she took her last breath on Monday May 18.

“She dedicated her life to the emancipation of humanity and service of the Almighty God.

“Fondly called Mumsie, Chief (Mrs)  D.F. Diya was a model of love, compassion and generosity until her very last moments.

“In spite of her privileged position as the wife of a former Military Vice President in the country, she didn’t live the life of celebrity or ostentation. Rather, she adopted a humble life of dedication to God.”

