Kogi Governorship: Tribunal fixes judgement for Saturday

Kogi Governorship: Tribunal fixes judgement for Saturday

Wednesday, May 20, 2020 6:33 pm


Governor Yahaha Bello, APC candidate and Engineer Musa Wada, PDP flagbearer


Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Election Governoship Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has set date to deliver judgement in the matter between Engr. Musa Wada and Governor Yahaya Bello.

This is disclosed in a letter signed by Umar Abubakar Secretary of the Tribunal and made available to the media on Wednesday.

According to the Tribunal, The Petition No EPT/KG/GOV/06/2019 Between MUSA ATAYI WADA&Anor. V. INEC&2Ors seeking to determine the winner of the Kigi Governoship
election has been slated for Judgment on Saturday the 23rd day of May, 2020. 10am at the Federal High Court Headquarters Maitama Abuja.

Parties in the case have been duly informed of the development.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    50 seconds ago

    Mrs Obaseki charges female appointees on proper work culture
    1 hour ago

    Sallah: Kogi workers grumble over salary payment
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: 31 positive persons on the run in Gombe
    2 hours ago

    Delta records 6th Coronavirus death
    2 hours ago

    Ogun lawmakers approves extension of LG transition committees’ tenure
    2 hours ago

    Film Academy Considering Postponing 2021 Oscars 
    3 hours ago

    NIPOST management speaks on Headquarters’ fire incident
    3 hours ago

    FG approves procurement of N2.9bn fire equipment for Odukpani Oil and Gas Park