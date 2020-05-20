Kogi Governorship: Tribunal fixes judgement for Saturday

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Election Governoship Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has set date to deliver judgement in the matter between Engr. Musa Wada and Governor Yahaya Bello.

This is disclosed in a letter signed by Umar Abubakar Secretary of the Tribunal and made available to the media on Wednesday.

According to the Tribunal, The Petition No EPT/KG/GOV/06/2019 Between MUSA ATAYI WADA&Anor. V. INEC&2Ors seeking to determine the winner of the Kigi Governoship

election has been slated for Judgment on Saturday the 23rd day of May, 2020. 10am at the Federal High Court Headquarters Maitama Abuja.

Parties in the case have been duly informed of the development.