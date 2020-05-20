Kogi Police warns against activities of a fraudulent company

Richard Elesho

The Kogi State Police Command has warned members of the public against the activities of a certain fraudulent company, Havencorps Loans and Investment Nigeria Ltd. Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in the State DSP William Anya issued the warning in a statement made available to journalists in Lokoja on Wednesday.

Anya said the attention of the Command has been drawn to the incessant cheating, swindling and ranges of other fraudulent activities perpetrated by the. so-called Investment Company with Offices at Ajaokuta, Ganaja and Ankpa respectively.

“The Command received a complaints against the Company on the premise that the alleged Company has been in the business of defrauding innocent Nigerians. Some of the victims who invested into the Company further alleged that the Staff of the Company disappeared with their money.

“To this end, the Commissioner of Police warns all members of the public to desist from patronizing or dealing with Havencorps Loans and Investment Nigeria Ltd or any of such Companies as it has been tagged a fraudulent venture. Aya said.