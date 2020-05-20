Minister directs NIPOST to produce report on fire incident

Wednesday, May 20, 2020 10:35 pm


The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, has directed management of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) to produce a report on the fire incident that occurred at its corporate headquarters on Wednesday.

Pantami gave the directive when he paid a visit to the NIPOST headquarters to assess the extent of damage at the office.

He directed that a comprehensive report about the fire incident be put together and forwarded to his office for further action.

The News agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Pantami was received by the Postmaster-General, Dr Ismail Adewusi, the Chairman, NIPOST Governing Board, Mrs Maimuna Yaya-Abubakar, and members of the management.

The minister expressed happiness that the fire was contained early enough.

”Thank God that the fire was quickly contained and prevented from spreading to other offices in the building and from destroying sensitive documents of the organisation,” he said.

Adewusi had earlier told the minister that the report of the Federal Fire Service Report, which would reveal the cause of the fire incident, was being awaited. (NAN)

