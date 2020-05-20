NIPOST management speaks on Headquarters’ fire incident

NIPOST management speaks on Headquarters’ fire incident

Wednesday, May 20, 2020 4:42 pm


Part of the NIPOST Headquarters on fire

Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST), on Wednesday said the organisation would continue to discharge its responsibilities to the populace in spite of the inferno at its corporate headquarters on Wednesday morning.

The General Manager, Communications, Mr Franklin Alao, gave the indication in a telephone interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The head office of NIPOST in Garki 2 was engulfed in flames in the early hours of Wednesday causing chaos for some hours in the busy area of Abuja.

According to Alao, Nigerians rely on the organisation for many services even as NIPOST is engaged with the distribution of palliatives to the citizens bugged down by the Coronavirus pandemic lockdown in the country.

He said, however, that the organisation was awaiting the report on cause of the fire outbreak that engulfed its HQ in the morning.

He gave gratitude to God that there was no causality as the fire service was quick to come and put out the fire immediately it received the distress call.

”The fire started from the second floor and firefighters had put out the fire.

”It started as a smoke from the human resource department on the second floor just as we resumed work to continue our services this morning around 8am.

”But the fire service was quickly called in and the personnel have put out the fire, there was no casualty.

”We are awaiting the report as to the cause of the fire,” he said.

NIPOST headquarters, located at Garki 2 of the FCT, is a government-owned establishment responsible for providing postal services in Nigeria.

