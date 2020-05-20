Ogun lawmakers approves extension of LG transition committees’ tenure

The Ogun House of Assembly, on Wednesday, approved the extension of tenure of all 20 Local Government Transition Committee members for another three months.

Mr Yusuf Sherif (APC – Ado-Odo/Ota 1), who is also the Majority Leader, moved the motion for the extension during plenary in Abeokuta while it was seconded by Musefiu Lamidi (APM – Ado-Odo/Ota 11).

Sherif said that the extension took effect from April 18, 2020.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the extension was supported by the whole House through a voice vote.

The Speaker, Mr Olakunle Oluomo (APC–Ifo1) had, on May 13, read Gov. Dapo Abiodun’s letter requesting for the extension of the 20 Local Government Transition Committees’ tenure for additional three months.

The governor’s letter, dated April 13, reads in part: “the tenure of the present local government transition committee expired on April 17.

“We are requesting your approval for additional three months extension’’.

Also during plenary, the Assembly directed Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government to submit records of activities, in the last one year, to the House by June 3.

The resolution followed a motion moved by Sherif and seconded by Ganiyu Oyedeji (APM – Ifo 11), who doubles as the Minority Leader.

NAN reports that Olakunle Sobunkola (APC-Ikenne) and Yussuf Adejojo (APC-Abeokuta South 1) had, under personal explanations, sought the approval from the House for detailed records of activities of MDA’s in the last one year.

The MDAs were expected to submit records of income, expenditure, achievements and other useful information of the current administration.