UI begins processes of appointing new VC

Wednesday, May 20, 2020 10:54 am


University of Ibadan

The Governing Council of the University of Ibadan (UI) has announced the commencement of processes of appointing a new Vice- Chancellor for the institution.

Mrs Olubunmi Faluyi, Registrar of the institution and Secretary to the Governing Council, disclosed this in a special bulletin of the institution obtained in Ibadan on Wednesday.

She said the governing council called on candidates vying for the position of vice-chancellor of the institution to note the requirements and guidelines to meet to be elected for the position.

“The candidate for the post of vice-chancellor is required to possess a good education and should be a proven successful manager of human resources.

“The vice-chancellor shall hold office for a single term of five years only on such terms and conditions as may be specified in the letter of appointment.

“The remuneration and other conditions of service are applicable to the post of the vice-chancellor in all Nigerian Federal Universities and as may be determined from time to time by government and governing council as appropriate,” she said.

Faluyi noted that application for the post should be made in 50 copies, accompanied by 50 copies of the candidate’s curriculum vitae duly signed and dated.

“It also includes a statement of the candidate’s vision for the university in the 21st century among other requirements to be submitted under confidential cover and addressed to the Registrar and Secretary of Council, University of Ibadan, Ibadan.

“Application should be done within six weeks of the advert and electronic copies of their submission to vcappointment@ui.edu.ng,” she said.

