COVID-19: Cases jump to 162 in Oyo

Thursday, May 21, 2020 10:02 am


Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

Confirmed cases of people tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oyo State jumped to 162 as 19 more were recorded on Wednesday.

This was according to the latest figures released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday  and confirmed by Gov Seyi Makinde on Thursday.

The 19 cases in Oyo were among the 284 recorded in 13 states.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Makinde confirmed the figure in his tweeter handle.

The governor said that 15 of the new cases were from iSON Xperiences – a company situated at Dugbe area in Ibadan, Southwest Local Government Area.

According to Makinde, two of the cases are from Ido Local Government Area while the remaining two are from Ibadan South East Local Government Area.

The governor however, announced that two of the confirmed COVID-19 patients in the state had  received their second negative test results and have been discharged.

“This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 48,” he tweeted.

