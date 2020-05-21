JNI urges Muslims to suspend Eid-el- Fitr prayers

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), has urged Muslims nationwide not to attend the Eid-el-Fitr congregational prayer, as part of measures against further spread of Coronavirus.

The Secretary General of JNI, Dr Khalid Aliyu said in a statement on Thursday in Kaduna, that Muslims should observe the eid prayer in their homes either individually or with family members.

Aliyu said that the decision to suspend the prayer was taken by the JNI Fatwa Committee under the leadership of Sheikh Sheriff Ibrahim Alhusainy.

“The committee after due consultations, as well as considerations of the current state of COVID-19 pandemic and the serious threat it poses to life, reached the following decisions.

“Eid-el-Fitr congregation in the outskirts of towns and cities should be temporarily suspended.

“Eid-el-Fitr Prayer be observed at home with family members or alone in case there isn’t anyone with him or her, at home.”

However, he noted that in states where Governments have reached concrete decisions to observe the Eid-el-Fitr prayer based on medical experts advice, strictest measures of distancing, face masks and sanitizers be taken to protect worshipers.

“In this case neighborhood mosques can be utilized if it becomes necessary.”

He urged Muslim scholars to fear Allah and be matured enough in guarding their utterances and actions for the overall interest of Islam and the Ummah.

“Nigerian Muslims are therefore called upon to reflect their minds to the good virtues of the month of Ramadan and keep to its teachings all through their respective lives, as the Lord of Ramadan, is still and shall remain.

“The Lord of other months, above all keeps the records of our actions and inactions. More so, Muslims are reminded to keep to the ordinances of the Glorious Qur’an, for the prestige of the Muslim Ummah.

“JNI wishes all Muslim faithful an accepted Ramadan Fast and successful ‘Eid-el-Fitr.

“Muslims are urged not to forget the Sitta-Shawwal, that is the six days recommended fasting that follows Ramadan as recommended by Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

“While wishing us all Allah’s pardon in these sacred days and after, we pray fervently for an accepted Ramadan Fasting as well as the Eid,” Aliyu said.(NAN