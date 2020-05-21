Kaduna Security Council: Lockdown to be strictly enforced

The Kaduna State Security Council said security agents have been mandated to strictly enforce the restriction of movement order in the state.

It stressed that the movement restrictions was only relaxed on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan made the clarification in a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said, security agencies were mandated to strictly enforce the extant Quarantine Orders on all other days.

“Residents are urged to continue to comply with lockdown conditions, including the restriction of movement, the prohibition of any sort of congregational worship and the ban on any large gathering or social activity of any sort.

“The Kaduna State Government has explained the public health considerations that have informed these measures and appealed to citizens to endure the sacrifices required to protect everyone from COVID-19.

He explained that as part of confidence building measures to reassure residents and uphold law and order, security agencies will be undertaking enhanced patrols across the state.

“Measures against interstate travel will also be robustly enforced at the boundaries of the state”, he said.

He added that security agencies would be professional in undertaking these public safety operations, and that members of the public could report any instances of misconduct by calling 09034000060 and 08170189999.

“The Kaduna State Government appeals to all residents to continue to conduct themselves peacefully and to cooperate with the security agencies.” he said.