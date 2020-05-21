Nollywood actress Emilia Dike is dead

Nollywood actress Emilia Dike is dead

Thursday, May 21, 2020 9:54 am


Late Nollywood actress Emilia Dike

Nollywood actress, Emilia Dike, is dead.

She reportedly died on Wednesday in Enugu after slumping.

Mr Okechukwu Oku, a movie Director, who expressed sadness over the bad news, took to his Instagram page on Thursday @okechukwuoku to announce the death of the actress.

”Why is death taking the best people???? I’m confused oooo.

“Just filmed with Mama here on my 2 last projects, excited to release it and this horrible news today.

” A woman with a heart of gold, Aah noooo. Will miss you Mrs Dike.

“Nollywood has lost a gem in you. This is messed up’,’ he wrote.

Some Nollywood stars like Uche Ogbodo, Anita Joseph, Belinda Effah, Ken Erics and others have expressed shock at the news of her passing.

Dike featured in Nollywood movies such as “Ignorant couples”, “Dust of yesterday”, “Kings Guard”, “Where Money Never Sleep 1 and 2”, and many more.(NAN)

